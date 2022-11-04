Hyderabad: Madhi movie team joins Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative of TRS Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, the movie team of ‘Madhi’ including lead actors Shreeram Nimmala, Richa Joshi, and others, planted saplings in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the team stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. They appealed that everyone should plant trees for future generations and for making the country green and clean.

The team thanked Santosh Kumar for the initiative and further nominated Viraj, Pranjal, and Aishwarya for the challenge.