Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute ranks 8th globally in Ophthalmology category

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been ranked among the top 10 global eye health institutions for its research output by the SCImago rankings agency.

In the SCImago Institutions rankings 2023, LVPEI was ranked second in Asia and eighth in the world in the Ophthalmology (health) category, making it the only eye health institution from India to be listed among the top ten global eye research institutions.

The SCImago ranking agency, a Spanish global ranking organization, evaluates institutions worldwide based on their research output. The ranking is calculated by building a ‘composite indicator’ that combines and standardizes the quality and quantity of research publications, innovation (patents and patent citations) and the societal impact of research output, a press release said on Friday.

“The SCImago Institutions Rankings is among the most comprehensive rankings of worldwide universities and research institutions. Being the first Indian eye care institution to feature on this list is a matter of pride and a major milestone for Indian eye and medical research,” said Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder Chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute.

