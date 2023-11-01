Hyderabad: LVPEI launches Cortical/Cerebral Visual Impairment Resource Centre

The resource centre offers various services, including clinical examinations, tailored vision assessments, interventions like vision therapy, visual skills training, speech therapy, and counselling for children and their families

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Wednesday launched ‘Cortical/Cerebral Visual Impairment Resource Centre’ that will focus on rehabilitating children grappling with Cortical/Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI).

The resource centre, being supported by Columbus Global Services India, offers various services, including clinical examinations, tailored vision assessments, interventions like vision therapy, visual skills training, speech therapy, and counselling for children and their families.

The facility provides home environment modifications, engaging group activities, parental support groups, and independent living skills training, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for children with CVI, which is a brain-based visual impairment wherein the eyes may function normally, but the brain’s ability to interpret and make sense of visual information is impaired.

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI, said that the facility will empower children with CVI to navigate the world with confidence and independence. Kapil Mishra, MD, Columbus Global Services India Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Beula Christy, Head, Institute for Vision Rehabilitation, LVPEI and other senior doctors were present at the launch.