Hyderabad: Madhavarao assumes charge as Chairman, Managing Director of BDL

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Commodore (Retd) A Madhavarao on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). He joined BDL in March 2020 as Executive Director and was currently holding the post of Director (Technical) with the additional charge of Director (Production).

An alumnus of various educational institutes and universities, Commodore Madhavarao possesses a BTech in Electrical Engineering, ME in Electronics & Telecommunication, MSc in Defence Studies, MBA in Finance and Master of Management Studies.

In his previous appointments at BDL, he played a significant role in establishing a product support group to provide credible support to the Indian armed forces, enhancing in-house R&D activities and establishing an effective supply chain to meet the production schedules. During his tenure in the Indian Navy, Commodore Madhavarao took part in the Kargil and Parakram operations.

