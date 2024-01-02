| Hyderabad Man Acknowledges Brs Efforts For Telangana By Inviting Ktr To Daawat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Recalling the BRS government’s efforts in developing Telangana, a Hyderabadi resident has extended an invitation to BRS working president KT Rama Rao to visit his home and relish some food.

Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Borabanda, extended New Year wishes to the BRS working president.

“The BRS government worked rigorously for 10 years in ensuring Telangana’s welfare and development. This five years gap is like an interval in a film and BRS government will be back in power. You have worked hard for Telangana and now it is our turn to serve you. Please give us an opportunity and visit my home in Borabanda,” Ibrahim Khan said on X.

Replying to him, Rama Rao accepted the invite.

“What a sweet way to invite. Ibrahim bhai dawaat qubool hain,” he said.

What a sweet way to invite 😊 Ibrahim Bhai, Dawat Qubool Hain. Zaroor Aayenge Aap Ke Paas, Shukriya Wishing you A Great 2024 https://t.co/2uLtktc7NF — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 2, 2024