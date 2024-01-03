Hyderabad man arrested for blackmailing girls on social media

The man S Jishnu Kirthan Reddy, a resident of Medchal, created an account on Instagram introducing himself as a girl.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing girls on social media platforms.

“During his regular browsing of his Instagram account, Kirthan befriended a girl and asked her to share their personal photographs. Later, using the photographs, he blackmailed the victim and demanded she send more photos,” said DCP Cybercrimes, K Shilpavalli.

On a complaint from a victim, the police identified Reddy and arrested him. He was remanded. The police requested the public not to accept friend requests from unknown persons on social media platforms.