Hyderabad: Man arrested for morphing photos of actresses

Cyberabad police arrested a person who allegedly morphed pictures of Tollywood actresses and shared them on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a person who allegedly morphed pictures of Tollywood actresses and shared them on social media platforms.

The arrested man Pandiri Venkata Veeraju (30), a resident of Konaseema district in AP, created a twitter account and posted obscene pictures and wrote defamatory content on it. On a complaint from, the actress, the police booked a case and tracked him down.

“The man was harassing Tollywood actors by posting obscene videos and uploading them on his Twitter account. He used to caption the videos with vulgar and derogatory content,” said Cyberabad police.