Hyderabad: Man booked for abusing traffic police officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

The man who was identified as Gaurav was in a car when the traffic police stopped him during checking at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police registered a case against a man for allegedly abusing and preventing policemen from obstructing in their duties during a drunken driving check on Monday night.

The man who was identified as Gaurav was in a car when the traffic police stopped him during checking at Banjara Hills. As his BAC levels were recorded as 91 the police asked him to get down from the car. However, the man got agitated and abused the traffic policemen.

The man was later forced out of the vehicle and the car detained. The traffic police made a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station and a case is registered against the person.