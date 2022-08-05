Woman’s daring act helps nab chain snatcher in Hyderabad

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An alert woman helped nab a chain snatcher who tried to escape after snatching away her gold chain at Hayathnagar on Thursday.

S.Sirisha and her husband Nagesh, both natives of Suryapet district, moved to a rented house at Balaji Nagar in Hayathnagar two months ago. According to the police, last week, their house owner Bikshamaiah had locked the house and went to his native place along with his family leaving the key of a ‘To-let’ portion on the second floor, with Sirisha.

On Thursday evening when Sirisha was alone and busy with household chores, the suspect Raju approached her posing a prospective tenant and asked her if he can check the vacant portion. She opened the lock and allowed him to inspect the rent portion. “It was then, he suddenly took chilli powder and threw into her eyes and snatched her gold chain,” said an official.

The suspect tried to escape, but Sirisha caught and held him tightly even as he dragged her downstairs up to the main gate. When he started the motorcycle, she caught the vehicle, not allowing it to move.

“As she raised an alarm, few youngsters who were in the neighbourhood rushed to her rescue and caught the suspect, thrashed him and handed over to the police,” said an official.

The Haythnagar police are investigating.