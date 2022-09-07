Hyderabad: Student allegedly harassed by hostel warden in Hayathnagar
Published: Updated On - 09:19 PM, Wed - 7 September 22
Hyderabad: A minor boy was allegedly harassed by his hostel warden in Hayathnagar.
The student, a class nine student of a private school, was staying in the hostel on the school premises.
Sources said the student alleged that the hostel warden Krishna was harassing him for the last few days.
Mild tension prevailed when the student’s family members and student organisations staged a protest.