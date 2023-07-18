Hyderabad: Man falls to death in unused well at Balanagar

A 45-year-old painter died after he accidentally fell into an unused well in Balanagar on Monday midnight
K Venkatesh, a resident of Uppal, came to the house of his friend Venkatrao in Balanagar where they had a liquor party. Police said Venkatesh, in an inebriated condition went to relieve himself near the well, when he accidentally fell into it and died.
Balanagar police are investigating.