Hyderabad: Man falls to death in unused well at Balanagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old painter died after he accidentally fell into an unused well in Balanagar on Monday midnight.

K Venkatesh, a resident of Uppal, came to the house of his friend Venkatrao in Balanagar where they had a liquor party. Police said Venkatesh, in an inebriated condition went to relieve himself near the well, when he accidentally fell into it and died.

Balanagar police are investigating.

