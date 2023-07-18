Gold worth over Rs 1 crore seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad seized gold weighing 1.725 kg from two different passengers who arrived here on Tuesday.

The estimated worth of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs.1.03 crore.

According to the officials, following specific inputs based on the passenger profiling and surveillance, the passengers were caught smuggling the yellow metal concealed in the baggage.

Their arrests were recorded and they were sent to judicial remand, officials said.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.