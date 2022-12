Rachakonda Police nabs gang involved in jewelry shop dacoity at Nagole

Jewelry, firearms and vehicles used in the dacoity were seized from them.

By T Ivan Nischal Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police solved the jewelry shop dacoity case reported last week at Nagole in Chaitanyapuri and nabbed a six-member gang here on Wednesday.

A total of 15 special teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects who opened fire while committing the crime.

Two victims injured in the dacoity are being treated in the hospital.