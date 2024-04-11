Hyderabad: Man held for raping and cheating woman

The suspect, Akhil (30) from Satya Nagar in Kacheguda, who works at a private company, befriended a 29-year-old woman from Golnaka working for a pharma company a year ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda police arrested a man on charges of cheating a woman after promising to marry here on Thursday.

The suspect, Akhil (30) from Satya Nagar in Kacheguda, who works at a private company, befriended a 29-year-old woman from Golnaka working for a pharma company a year ago.

He promised to marry her and allegedly raped her several times. Recently, when she asked him about their marriage, Akhil started avoiding her and kept postponing the matter.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case of rape and cheating was booked and Akhil was arrested.

He was produced before the magistrate and further remanded in judicial custody. The woman was sent to the hospital for medical examination and further to the Bharosa Centre for psychological support.