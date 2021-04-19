Hyderabad: Man ignores Expressway ban on two-wheelers, injured in mishap

The man, Shaik Javeed, a resident of Chintalmet, was allegedly going in the wrong direction on the expressway on his motorcycle.

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: One person, who ignored the ban on two-wheelers on the PVNR Expressway and traveled on the wrong route as well, was injured in an accident on the Expressway at Rajendranagar here on Monday morning.

The man, Shaik Javeed, a resident of Chintalmet, was allegedly going in the wrong direction on the expressway on his motorcycle and rammed a cab going towards Shamshabad from Mehdipatnam near the PVNR Expressway Pillar 323, the Rajendranagar police said.

The police shifted the man to the Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Entry of motorcycles is banned on the PVNR Expressway.

