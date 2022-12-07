Hyderabad: Man loses Rs 40,000 to cyber fraudsters over deleting intimate pics from social media

| Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 40000 To Cyber Fraudsters Over Deleting Intimate Pics From Social Media

Assuring to delete them permanently, the fraudster collected money and cheated the complainant.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man from the city lost Rs.40,000 to cyber fraudsters who promised to delete his intimate pictures and videos which were going viral on social media.

The victim, who is a private employee from Shamshabad, received a call from an unidentified person who informed about his private pictures leaked on social media platforms.

Assuring to delete them permanently, he collected money and cheated the complainant. The Cyberabad cybercrime police are investigating.