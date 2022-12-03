Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters pose as Mumbai police dupe woman of Rs 95,500

Cyber fraudsters duped a woman software engineer from Jubilee Hills to the tune of Rs 95,500 by allegedly posing as Mumbai police officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Representational Image

Police said the fraudsters made a call to her posing as police officials informing that her mobile phone number was being used by interstate gangs for Hawala money transactions. They threatened her and collected money.

Based on a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and are investigating.