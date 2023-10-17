Hyderabad: Man murders wife, ends life at Nagole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife and later died by suicide at Nagole on Monday night.

P Raju, (45) who worked as a driver and lived along with his wife, T Santosha and their two children at Sairam Nagar colony in Nagole. The couple were married for 17 years.

On Monday night, Raju and his wife had a quarrel over some family issue during which the man slit the throat of Santosha using a knife. He then hit her with a wooden log on head leading to her death. The man then went to the house of his relatives at Saroornagar and jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment and committed suicide, said Nagole Inspector, C Venkateshwarlu.

Two cases were registered by the police in this regard and investigation taken up.

