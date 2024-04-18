Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term in POSCO case

The man K Nitish Singh (20) had gained confidence of the victim and sexually abused her on several instances.
Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on him while awarding a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the victim.
The girl informed about it to her mother who approached the police and a case was registered against Nitish.
After the trial the court sentenced the man.
He was shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.