Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term in POSCO case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on him while awarding a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the victim.

The man K Nitish Singh (20) had gained confidence of the victim and sexually abused her on several instances.

The girl informed about it to her mother who approached the police and a case was registered against Nitish.

After the trial the court sentenced the man.

He was shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.