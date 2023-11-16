Hyderabad man arrested for befriending women on matrimonial websites and cheating them

The Monda Market police recovered 27 tolas of gold, a cheque book, a credit card and a mobile phone from him
Hyderabad: The Monda Market police arrested a man who allegedly cheated women after befriending them on matrimonial websites. The police recovered 27 tolas of gold, a cheque book, a credit card and a mobile phone from him.
Tumma Mohan Reddy (38), a resident of Kandukur village in Ranga Reddy district, befriended a woman through a matrimonial website and met her at a hotel in Secunderabad. “When the woman had gone to the washroom, Mohan Reddy collected her gold ornaments and fled away,” said DCP North, Chandana Deepti.
On a complaint, the police registered a case and caught Mohan. On interrogation he admitted to having cheated three women on pretext of marriage. Also obtaining their credit cards, Mohan purchased gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and later sold it at some other place, said the official. .
Cases are registered against him at Kandukur, Madhapur, Chaitanyapuri, Miyapur and Kalwakurthy police stations.