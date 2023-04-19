Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in POCSO case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a labourer to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him.

Abhiram Das (34) of Bandlaguda in Keesara was arrested by the police in June 2021 after he had kidnapped a minor girl while she was playing in front of her house and sexually assaulted the child after taking her to a secluded spot.

The police registered case and arrested Abhiram soon after the incident. The trail the court convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The case was investigated by J Narender Goud, the then Inspector of Keesara police station.