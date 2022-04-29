Hyderabad: Man who killed baby daughter jailed for life

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to rigourous life imprisonment for the murder of his infant daughter at Kamatipura in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on him.

The convicted man was Mohd.Saleem (33), a businessman from Madina Colony in Bandlaguda. In September 2015, Saleem, who had a fight with his wife over she giving birth to three girl children, in a fit of rage took their six-month old daughter Zainab Fatima and threw her on a sofa. She suffered injuries and died.

The Kamatipura police arrested Saleem.

