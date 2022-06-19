| Hyderabad Mark Your Calendars For This Jewellery Exhibition At Park Hyatt

Hyderabad: Mark your calendars for this Jewellery exhibition at Park Hyatt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: The city will be bedazzled with the glitter of Aarnikha Premium Jewellery Exhibit set to be held on July 9 and 10 at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.

This show is an exclusive showcase of niche jewellery designs from handpicked jewellers from across India, under one roof.

Patrons can check out some of the latest collections from fine gold, diamond, platinum wedding, precious stone, Kundan, Jadau and Polki jewellery to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Varshaa Baalaji, organiser, Aarnikha Premium Jewellery Exhibit said, “Aarnikha Premium Jewellery Exhibit will create a benchmark in the jewellery exhibition segment with its tempting showcase of finest jewellery in the nation.”