Hyderabad: MAUD department in talks with IICT for rejuvenation of lakes

The department has shortlisted 140 lakes that would be included the lake rejuvenation programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration department is in talks with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for lake rejuvenation measures, besides exploring different technologies for biomass and vermicompost generation from municipal and other wastes.

A team of IICT members held a meeting with Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA) D Divya here on Monday. During the meeting, the IICT team briefed the CDMA on different technologies that can be used for lake rejuvenation and other aspects.

Lakes were important water sources and they need to be protected and rejuvenated. Towards this, the prime agenda was to ensure flow of treated water into the lakes by setting up STPs and adopting different technologies, Divya said.

The department has shortlisted 140 lakes that would be included the lake rejuvenation programme. The IICT team made a presentation and it was still in preliminary stage and shortly another conference would be held to discuss different aspects, she said.

IICT would be involved as the knowledge partners for the programme and based on their recommendations, detailed project reports would be prepared to float tenders and execute the works. Similarly, for biomass and vermicompost generation through waste, IICT suggested a few technologies. A few pilot projects would be taken up to ascertain the viability and cost effective parameters and based on the projects outcome, further decisions would be taken, the CDMA added.