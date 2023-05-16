IICT launches atmospheric water generators in Mumbai railway stations for safe drinking water

A total of 17 Meghdoot Air Water Plants were installed at six key local railway stations to quench the thirst of commuters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to develop projects that help common man, the

city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has collaborated with Maithri Aquatech to install atmospheric water generators, a technology that involves utilizing moisture in the atmosphere to produce drinkable water, at different locations in Mumbai.

A total of 17 Meghdoot Air Water Plants were installed at six key local railway stations to quench the thirst of commuters. “The atmospheric water is enriched with a proprietary mineral solution and passed through an intricate filtration process which ensures the water generated by Meghdoot complies with both WHO and Indian potable water standards,” a press release said.

Dubbed as ‘World’s Largest Chain of Meghdoot Air Water Plants’, the water systems were launched at Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus- Platform 1 Central Railway, Mumbai by Director, IICT, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Maithri Aquatech, Ramkrishna Mukkavilli and other senior officials from Central Railways, Mumbai division.

