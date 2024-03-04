Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for Science Experience Centre at IICT

A state-of-the-art Science Experience Centre, aimed at developing scientific temper in the society and eradicate superstitions by communicating science to the masses, is coming-up at Hyderabad-based IICT Campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:04 PM

A state-of-the-art Science Experience Centre, aimed at developing scientific temper in the society and eradicate superstitions by communicating science to the masses, is coming-up at Hyderabad-based IICT Campus

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art Science Experience Centre, aimed at developing scientific temper in the society and eradicate superstitions by communicating science to the masses, is coming-up at Hyderabad-based IICT Campus.

The foundation stone for the new facility was laid by union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy in the presence of the senior scientists, dignitaries and students from different schools of Hyderabad.

Also Read GHMC protects Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally

The Director General of National Council of Science Museums (NSCM), which is the implementing agency for setting up the science centre, AD Choudhury, said “This centre will be set up on an area of approximately 4000 square meters and will have various thematic galleries, a science park, and other facilities”.

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and DG, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said that the science experience centre is the culmination of an idea to develop a network of science centres in the laboratories of CSIR to foster creativity and inculcate scientific temperament in society.