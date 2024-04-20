| Csir Iict And Bhel Sign Mou For Technology On Co2 To Dme

CSIR-IICT and BHEL sign MoU for technology on CO2 to DME

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 05:51 PM

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology, initiative on Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU), the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and BHEL Corporate R&D have joined hands for developing technology on capturing and converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to Dimethyl Ether (DME) through direct catalytic conversion.

Utilization of captured CO2 to make DME is a sustainable process for capturing and converting CO2 to Dimethyl Ether a clean fuel to be used as a blend with LPG.

This project is funded by DST under special call of proposals on CCU test bed for Methanol / Dimethyl Ether production. This strategic partnership seeks to harness innovative technologies to mitigate carbon emissions and foster a greener future.

The conversion of CO2 to DME holds immense promise in addressing the dual challenges of climate change and energy security. By utilizing CO2 as a feedstock for DME production, the collaboration endeavours to not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also produce a clean and renewable energy source.

Both IICT and BHEL are committed to leveraging their collective strengths to drive impactful research in this critical area.

Through collaborative innovation and knowledge exchange, they aim to develop scalable solutions that contribute to India’;s transition towards a low-carbon economy.