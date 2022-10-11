IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday; yellow alert issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Tuesday witnessed another spell of light downpour in several localities of the city, with Serilingampally Mandal taking the maximum intensity of the lashing rain.

The sunny and humid climate turned cloudy abruptly around noon before the rain started to lash. However, the intensity of the short spell of showers was very light to light.

Till evening, it rained 15.5 mm at the Khajaguda Sports Complex in Gachibowli while other localities like Maredpally, Uppal, Malkajgiri, and Shaikpet witnessed very light downpour, as per the data recorded by the automatic weather stations.

An official bulletin from India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) said that generally, the cloudy sky will prevail in the city on Wednesday. Issuing a yellow alert, it added that light to moderate rain or thundershower and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in many parts of the city.

However, parts of north zone are likely to bear brunt of heavy rain on Wednesday as Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts rainfall ranging from 15.60 mm to 64.40 mm at Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, and Alwal.

Surface winds are likely to be South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 4-8 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30° C and 22° C respectively.

According to the weather agency, the potential impact expected includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas and wet and slippery roads.