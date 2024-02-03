Hyderabad: Mayor meets CM Revanth Reddy, requests GHMC budget before general elections

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence to request immediate action in various matters related to GHMC.

During the interaction with Chief Minister, the Mayor raised the issue of conducting polls for the Standing Committee that lapsed its term more than a couple of months ago and also the upcoming GHMC budget, which will be presented before the general elections.

Polls for the 15-member apex body were not held per schedule as the model code of conduct for the legislative assembly elections came into effect in November. Further, the General Body meeting which was to be held last August was also delayed.

Mayor apprised the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), that GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose is awaiting instructions from the government to make necessary arrangements related to conducting the General Body elections.

According to the press statement released, the Chief Minister immediately spoke to the GHMC Commissioner over the phone and discussed the issues.

In regards to the GHMC budget, she said there is pressure from the corporators who are facing hindrances in completing development work in their areas. The mayor requested the CM to facilitate introduction and approval of the budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing political assumptions, Vijayalakshmi clarified that she met the chief minister for the seamless function of GHMC and asserted her loyalty to BRS under the leadership of KCR.