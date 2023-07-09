Hyderabad: Medico ends life at Jagadgirigutta

A medical student died by suicide by inflicting bleeding injuries to his private parts in Jagadgirigutta in the city on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A medical student died by suicide by inflicting bleeding injuries to his private parts in Jagadgirigutta in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, the man Dikshit Reddy, (20) who was pursuing MBBS second year course in Gandhi Medical College in the city stayed along with his family at Papi Reddy Nagar colony in Jagadgirigutta.

On Sunday afternoon, the family had gone to Secunderabad for some work. When they returned home in the evening they found the main door of the house was latched from inside and despite repeated knocks and ringing doorbell, Dikshit did not respond. Phone calls made to him also went unanswered.

“The family members with the help of local people and police broke the door and found the man lying dead on the floor in one of the rooms. He had inflicted bleeding injuries near his private parts and might have died due to excessive bleeding,” said Jagathgirigutta sub inspector, E Satyam.

The family members of the man told the police that Dikshit was suffering from depression related issues and in the past had undergone treatment for it.

A case is registered and an investigation is going on. The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.