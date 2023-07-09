Hyderabad: 19-year-old girl ends life after fiancé refuses to marry her

19 year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Kulsumpura on Saturday night after her fiancé allegedly refused to marry her after maintaining a physical relationship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 19 year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Kulsumpura on Saturday night after her fiancé allegedly refused to marry her after maintaining a physical relationship.

The victim, a resident of Kulsumpura stayed along with her family members. Her engagement was held with one person Jahangir, 23, a resident of Bahadurpura last year and the marriage was to be performed this year in July. Due to some issues the engagement was cancelled by both the families.

However, Jahangir continued to speak to the girl over phone and meet her. He allegedly visited the house of the victim during night on several instances and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

When the victim, asked him about their marriage, Jahangir blamed her of being into relationships with several other men and refused to marry her. “The victim slipped into depression over it and consumed some poisonous substances on Saturday and died while undergoing treatment at OGH late in the night,” said the Kulsumpura police.

A case under Sections 376 (2) and 306 of Indian Penal Code against Jahangir and he is arrested.