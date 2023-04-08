Hyderabad: MEESchool-Cinepreneur organises graduation ceremony

Hyderabad: MEESchool-Cinepreneur, a film start-up company started in T-Hub, on Saturday organized a graduation ceremony for 11 graduates, who completed a course related to film making.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who presented the certificates to the graduating candidates, appreciated director Pratibha for mentoring the talented youth and making them ready to work with the film industry.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivasa Rao said the T-Hub would always extend support to those who work creatively. MEESchool-Cinepreneur founder director Pratibha Pulijala said eminent people from the film industry were hired as mentors for imparting skills to selected candidates.

Next cohort registrations are open on the website www.meeschool.com. For more details, those interested can call Ph. 8074306196.