UoH student invited to attend 72nd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany

The meeting is an opportunity for young researchers to meet and interact with the Nobel Laureates and pioneers of the field of science. Mrinnanda got selected to attend the one-week long meeting in the field of Physiology and Medicine, and was nominated by DST-Lindau.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Mrinnanda Bhattacharya, a final year IMSc student from the Department of Systems and Computational Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been invited to attend the 72nd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, taking place in Lindau, Germany, from June 25 to 30.

The meeting is an opportunity for young researchers to meet and interact with the Nobel Laureates and pioneers of the field of science. Mrinnanda got selected to attend the one-week long meeting in the field of Physiology and Medicine, and was nominated by DST-Lindau.

DST-Lindau, since 1951, is organizing meetings with the Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine and have been meeting in Lindau, Germany, to discuss major issues of importance in their respective fields with students from around the world.