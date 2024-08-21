Intermittent showers in Hyderabad; yellow alert issued for Thursday

Several areas including Miyapur, Hafeezpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, and their neighboring regions received moderate rainfall. Weather experts anticipate more intense moderate showers at the north, west, and central parts of the city for the next couple of days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed scattered and intermittent rainfall pattern throughout Wednesday, with temperatures across the city hovering around 34 degree Celsius.

Several areas including Miyapur, Hafeezpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, and their neighboring regions received moderate rainfall. Weather experts anticipate more intense moderate showers at the north, west, and central parts of the city for the next couple of days.

For Thursday, a yellow alert is also in place for Hyderabad. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to see generally cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely.

In addition to Hyderabad, districts including Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad also saw scattered moderate downpours. A yellow alert has been issued across various districts in Telangana, remaining in effect until August 25.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are expected at isolated locations across districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

Authorities remain on high alert, with disaster response teams prepared to assist in any critical situations. Citizens were urged to limit travel and stay informed of weather updates.

In the event of an emergency, residents were advised to dial 100 for immediate police assistance. For issues related to water-logging, fallen trees, or other civic emergencies, the GHMC can be contacted directly at 040-21111111.