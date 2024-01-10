Hyderabad Metro hosts US Consul General Jennifer Larson

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: Jennifer Larson, the United States Consul General in Hyderabad, commended the expansion plans of the Hyderabad Metro during her first ride on Wednesday. Larson, accompanied by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and other officials, experienced the city’s metro system firsthand, interacting with passengers during her journey.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the Metro’s extension plan, Larson highlighted its potential benefits for the Consulate General in Hyderabad and visa applicants. “Thrilled that the extension plan brings Hyderabad Metro closer to the Consulate General Hyderabad! This will help applicants immensely,” she tweeted.

During her visit to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Depot in Uppal, Larson observed the main depot cum workshop, which houses facilities for overhauling and corrective maintenance of the entire fleet. Impressed by the infrastructure, she lauded the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

“Taking the metro myself, I found out why this fast, sustainable mode of public transportation is the preferred mode of transport for the people of Hyderabad,” Larson added in her tweet.