Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Jubilee Hills when election flying squads searched the residence of former IAS officer, AK Goel over allegations of hoarding cash illegally on Friday night.

Several Congress party workers gathered outside the residence of A K Goel and started raising slogans against the retired senior bureaucrat. The Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and tried to pacify Congress workers. However, as they continued with their protests, police resorted to light force and mild lathi charge to disperse them.

Congress workers, later, alleged they were beaten severely by the police personnel. Later, Congress MLA candidate from Jubilee Hills, Mohd. Azharuddin also reached the spot and enquired details from the officials.

Senior police officials said the situation was brought under control.