Hyderabad: Minister inspects construction works of new Secretariat building

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction works of the new Secretariat building here and reviewed the progress.

During a surprise inspection, the Minister interacted with the officials to check the progress of works and enquired whether the works were being executed as per the work chart at all blocks that are under construction.

He also inspected the B4 raft putting foundation, which is crucial in the ongoing construction. In each putting, 115 tonnes of steel, 780 cubic metres of concrete that used 8,000 bags of cement was used.

Following Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions, the R&B department has taken up the construction works in an efficient manner. All measures are being taken to ensure that the structure lasts for over 200 years and withstands earthquakes, he said.

“We are executing and expediting the works as per the advice of the IIT experts and structural engineers,” Prashanth Reddy said.

