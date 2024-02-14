Hyderabad: Missing boy found dead in sump in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 02:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday while playing in front of his house at Durga Bhavani Nagar, Jubilee Hills was found dead in a nearby sump.

The boy ventured out of his house on Tuesday evening to play and went missing. His parents, who realized he had gone missing, searched for him for hours and later approached the police who registered a case and started efforts to trace him.

On Wednesday morning, the body of the young kid was found in a sump at the local park located a few metres away from the child’s house. The police fished out the body and shifted to OGH mortuary. A case is registered and the police are investigating to know how the boy reached the water sump.