Hyderabad: Missing girl reunites with parents

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who went missing from Hayathnagar four days ago allegedly after a tiff with her father was traced and handed over to the family members by the Rachakonda police on Sunday.

The girl who is pursuing intermediate from a private college went missing in the early hours of October 8 from her house located in Tattiannaram. The police had formed special teams to trace the girl and finally she was located.

The police did not record her statement as she is in a state of fear and will speak to her on Monday. After tracing the girl, the police handed over the girl to her parents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .