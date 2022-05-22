Hyderabad: MLRIT inks MoU with IDSIDS

Published: Updated On - 04:49 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Hyderabad, entered into an M0U with IDSIDS – Information Data Systems, one of the seven authorized Hyperledger Trainer and Technology Partner of AICTE in implementing Bharat Block Chain Project.

The MoU affirms collaboration between MLRIT and IDS on Faculty development programme, student development programme, project mentorship, internship, research and placements, a press release said. The MoU which is for three years was signed by Dr.K. Srinivas Rao, Principal, Dr. E. Anupriya, HoD-CSE and Aravind Voruganti, Vice President, IDS.

MLRIT also organised a project expo for 4th year students in which 15 of 53 projects were short listed for the second round.

