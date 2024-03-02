Hyderabad: Traditional day celebrated at MLRIT on Saturday

The CAME Club members organised cultural activities like dancing, singing and dandiya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:45 PM

An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed in the campus as students in traditional academic regalia went on stage in the presence of family, friends and faculty members.

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology celebrated its traditional day on the college campus here on Saturday. An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed in the campus as students in traditional academic regalia went on stage in the presence of family, friends and faculty members. The CAME Club members organised cultural activities like dancing, singing and dandiya.

Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy commenced the event. MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said students of the institution represent different traditions and culture by participating in traditional day events.

He appreciated CAME Club members for successfully organizing the event with the support of faculty members. Principal K Srinivas Rao, Treasurer Marri Mamatha, MLRIT, Director Marri Shreya Reddy, HoDs, faculty members and students participated in the event.