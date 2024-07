| Hyderabad Mmts Services On Certain Routes Cancelled From July 8 To 31

Here is the list of routes on which services have been cancelled:

5 July 2024

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, certain MMTS services have been cancelled between July 8 and 31.

The services which were cancelled are – Medchal – Lingampalli (47222); Lingampalli – Medchal (47225); Medchal – Secunderabad (47235); Secunderabad – Medchal (47236); Medchal – Secunderabad (47237); Secunderabad – Medchal (47238); Medchal – Secunderabad (47242) and Secunderabad – Medchal (47245).