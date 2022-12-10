Hyderabad: Mobbera Foundation to organise two-day All India Conclave for Queer Mobilization

This pan-India conclave will be collaborating with one organization working towards queer rights from each State to open a dialogue about the LGBTQ community across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Mobbera Foundation which works towards spreading awareness about the LGBTQIA community, is organising a two-day All India Conclave for Queer Mobilization (AICQM), here on December 17 and 18.

This pan-India conclave will be collaborating with one organization working towards queer rights from each State to open a dialogue about the LGBTQ community across the country. “This effort is to raise awareness among the members of the community as well as allies about these organizations and to provide a point of contact in all the states in case any need arises to seek assistance,” Mobbera said in a statement.

The event also aims to highlight the participating NGOs’ work and their contribution toward creating a gender-inclusive society. Additionally, it will provide an opportunity for queer entrepreneurs in the city with organisers calling for registrations from any queer business owner who would wish to set up their stall at the conclave.

While the first day of the conclave will see discussion sessions and dialogues on queer rights, day two will be a cultural fest. Noted queer artists from across the country are expected to perform.