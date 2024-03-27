Hyderabad: Mobile phone-snatching gang caught

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 08:16 PM

Hyderabad: A seven member gang, allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from pedestrians in Secunderabad, was caught by the Gopalapuram police on Wednesday.

The apprehended individuals are Kongti Johnson (20), Mohd Sohail (20) and five others who are juveniles.

According to the police, the gang moved around in auto rickshaws in the city and targeted pedestrians in the night time. The gang forcefully took away mobile phones and cash from victims. On Friday night, the gang snatched away mobile phones from six people in Secunderabad.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and formed a team who after identifying the suspects with the help of footage from closed circuit cameras managed to take them into custody.