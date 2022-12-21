Hyderabad: MOHAN Foundation to organise ‘Ramp Walk for Life’ on Dec 23

To celebrate its 25 years of saving lives, the Foundation has conducting the walk at Saptaparni.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: To celebrate its 25 years of saving lives, MOHAN Foundation is organising a unique ‘Ramp Walk for Life’ at Saptaparni on December 23, at 4pm.

Prominent doctors, celebrities, transplant recipients and donor families will walk the ramp wearing Telangana weaves to create awareness on organ donation, a press release said. Actor Revathi, who was the first celebrity to pledge to donate organs when the MOHAN Foundation was established, will be the Guest of Honour at the event which is being held in partnership with Abhihaara Foundation that promotes Telangana Weaves.

MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation, a 25 year-old non-profit organisation working in the field of deceased organ donation, has impacted more than 25 million people with the message of organ donation. More than 13,000 patients have been saved through the efforts of the Foundation which also trained over 15,000 doctors, social workers and nurses in grief counselling, legal and clinical aspects of organ donation.