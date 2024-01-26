Fusion of knowledge and art comes alive in Hyderabad

Over 200 renowned speakers, authors, researches and artists are partaking in the 14th Hyderabad Literary Fest

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 26 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Intellectuals engaging in thought-provoking conversations around climate, science and languages; youth exploring books, captivating exhibitions; children eagerly gathered around cool math and science stalls, the Hyderabad Literary Fest (HLF)- 2024 has everything and more for people of all age groups.

The 14th annual festival kicked off at Sattva Knowledge City, a prominent centre for business, technology and science in the city. The event commenced on Friday with the deaf community performing the national anthem after the flag hoisting ceremony, in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Chair of the festival’s organising committee. Later, Ajay Gandhi Memorial Valedictory lecture was delivered by Shashi Tharoor.

With a lineup of 15 different streams across different subjects including Literature, Storytelling, Meet My Book, Culture, Indigenous and Endangered Languages, Kaavya Dhaara, Interlude, Moving Images, Nanha Nukkad, Youngistaan Nukkad, Climate Conversations, Science and The City, Stage Talks, workshops and exhibitions, over 200 renowned speakers, authors, researches, artists and others are partaking in the three-day event.

“The current festival is all about weaving connections, exploring the intricate links between art, music, science and climate. Witnessing children engrossed in the science stalls is a delightful sight. The fascinating interconnection of science, art, literature, mathematics and climate is truly captivating,” says Amita Desai, one of the organisers of the event.

The HLF boasts of a diverse selection of books from top publishers including Sahitya Academy, Orient Black Swan, and others, covering a multitude of languages.

The highlights included photo exhibitions by local artists, mobile photo exhibition, ‘One Life in Two Languages’: President Murmu in Santali and English’ by Santali author Damayanti Beshra and journalist Kasturi Ray; ‘Drunk on Love: Kabir and His Vision’ by Bina Rao, and others.

“While the venue initially felt overwhelming, over time, we found ourselves truly enjoying the vibe. It’s always exciting to meet like-minded people,” remarked Sahastra, a college student who attended the event with her friends.

Alongside art installations, sustainable stalls, intellectual events and food stalls, the festival also presented open mic sessions by a national rock band, musical interludes, and wrapped up with a performance by Parvaaz, a modern Indian band fusing psychedelic rock with elements of folk and world music.

With notable sessions and speakers such as Javed Akhtar, Aakar Patel, Prahlad Kakar, Mukund Padmanabhan, and others, the event is slated to conclude on January 28. It’s worth noting that attendance is free, and registration for workshops is necessary due to limited slots. Furthermore, organisers are facilitating free shuttles from Durgam Cheruvu metro station to the venue.