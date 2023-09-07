| Tragic Accident Claims Life Of 13 Year Old In Suraram Building Fall

According to police, the boy Tulsinath (13), a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa buildings was standing on the third floor of the building when he accidentally slipped and fell down.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: A teenager died after falling down from a building at Suraram on Thursday.

The boy Tulsinath (13), a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa buildings in Suraram was standing on the third floor of the building when he accidentally slipped and fell down, said Suraram police.

He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is registered.