Hyderabad: Botanical garden, place for fun and adventure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: Tucked between the old and new Mumbai highways and close to Hitec City lies the Hyderabad Botanical Garden with well laid out walking tracks, green lands dotted with trees.

Spread over 128.07 acres and part of the Kothaguda Reserve Forest, the Botanical Garden offers a host of activities for all age groups including adventure activities like zip line, zip line cycle, commando tower, bungee trampoline, rope courses etc It has an interpretation center with pictorial and 3D models on various types of forests, wildlife, National Parks, sanctuaries etc.

An attraction here is fiber mural models of elephant, giraffe, Indian gaur (Bison), spotted deer and black buck apart from gardens such as herbal/medicinal garden, cactus garden, Butterfly park, Xerophyte garden, Arboretum, Nakshatra Vanam, Navagraha Vanam, Rasi Vanam etc.

Special attention is paid for the children from whom a play area with all equipment is placed in the garden and also a skating rink. There also is an amphitheatre to facilitate small gatherings and meetings in the natural green environs.

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation has raised an Arboretum in conservation zone in an extent of 1.7 ha area with more than 250 different varieties of indigenous/ native trees, shrub species and also rare species by collecting from various parts of India following taxonomic classification.

TSFDC VC&MD Dr. Chandrashekar Reddy said, “This year we introduced 3D stone carving selfie points and also prepared a class wise itinerary for the field visit for the schools.”

Schools interested in visit to the Garden can contact Suman Kalyanapu, Eco-Tourism Projects Manager (Ph. 9493549399).