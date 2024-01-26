Telangana Govt grants premature release to 231 prisoners on Republic Day

The Government considers release of prisoners usually on three occasions, including Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanthi by grant of Special Remission through the powers vested in the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution of India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 06:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: On the Republic Day, the State Government has decided to release 231 prisoners, including 212 lifetime convict prisoners and 19 non-life convict prisoners, who are having good conduct in prisons for premature release.

The State government issued GOMs 2 on Wednesday for premature release of life and non-life convicted prisoners for grant of special remission on the occasion of Republic Day.

After the State formation, premature release has been granted on two occasions in 2016 and 2020.

There has been demand from public representatives, NGO’s, prisoners and their families for premature release of prisoners for quite some time.

The Telangana State Committee of Human Rights Forum had appealed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate measures for releasing all life convicts, who completed 14 years of service, including remission period, with no reference to the criminal sections.

There are 276 prisoners, who have completed more than 10 years of actual sentence (without remissions) in 14 prisons in the State. Of these, six women prisoners have completed 13 years of actual sentence. Among the 276 convicts, nine of them completed 25 years of actual sentence and 57 convicts completed 20 years, Coordination Committee Member S Jeevan Kumar had said in a representation to the Chief Minister.