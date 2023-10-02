Kothagudem SP tells Maoists to follow Gandhi, quit path of violence, join mainstream life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi marking Gandhi Jayanthi in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G called on the Maoists to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies of truth, peace and non-violence.

The Maoists were committing acts of violence by adopting the outdated ideologies of people who followed the path of violence in other countries. Thus the naxals were causing trouble to the innocent tribals and became obstacles to development, he said.

Dr. Vineeth paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi marking Gandhi Jayanthi here on Monday. Many movements like non-cooperation movement, Salt Satyagraha, Quit India were carried out by Gandhi to drive the British out of our country, he reminded.

One should fight in a democratic manner by following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who fought non-violently for Indian freedom. Maoists should follow him, quit their violent ways and fight through the ballot, he suggested.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Chunchupally CI Peddanna Kumar, DCRB CI Venkateswarlu, SB Inspectors Nagaraju and Raju Varma, RIs Sudhakar, Krishna Rao, Nageswara Rao and other police officers and staff were present.

